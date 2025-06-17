Renegades Shut down at Jersey Shore

Lakewood, N.J. - In a classic pitcher's duel on Tuesday night, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 1-0 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Josh Grosz was fantastic for Hudson Valley, allowing only one run on three hits across 7.0 innings walking two and striking out six. It was the third time this year that Grosz has completed 7.0 innings in a start, and his fourth quality start of the season.

The lone run against Grosz (4-4) came home in the bottom of the third, when Bryson Ware singled and advanced to third on a Zach Arnold single. Dylan Campbell brought Ware in with a sacrifice fly to center for the only run of the game.

From that point on, the BlueClaws only managed two more hits and two more walks, however their pitching shut the Renegades down.

At one point Estibenzon Jimenez (5-2), Braydon Tucker and Andrew Baker combined to retire 16 straight Renegades batters.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Renegades got back-to-back two-out singles from Coby Morales and Minor League rehabber Duke Ellis to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base against Saul Teran, but could not score.

It was the first time the Renegades lost a game by a 1-0 final score since June 17, 2023, when they fell by that score to the Rome Emperors at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades continue their series with the BlueClaws on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (4-2, 2.70) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Alex McFarlane (0-6, 5.72) begins the game for Jersey Shore

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

