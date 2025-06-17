Blue Rocks Drop First Meeting against Asheville, in Wilmington, 6-3

WILMINGTON, DE - The Blue Rocks returned home for the first time in over a week to begin their six-game series. Asheville took the first game by a final score of 6- 1.

The Asheville Tourists wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first. After a walk, a single, and a balk, runners were on second and third with one out. Lucas Spence grounded out to first but picked up his 25th RBI of the season, scoring the runner from third. Will Bush followed with his seventh double of the season, driving in his 22nd RBI and extending Asheville's lead to 2-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Tourists added another run after two singles put runners on the corners. A wild pitch allowed the runner from third to score, making it 3-0 Asheville.

The Blue Rocks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Caleb Lomavita hit his 10th double of the season. Branden Boissiere followed with a single, scoring Lomavita and recording his 29th RBI of the season.

The Tourists put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth. Bush led off the inning with his ninth home run of the season on a deep fly ball into left center field. Two more hits and a Blue Rocks error added to Asheville's lead, extending it to 6-3.

The Tourists added an extra run in the top of the seventh.

The Blue Rocks also added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth off an Armando Cruz single, but it ultimately was not enough.

Wilmington starter Travis Sthele went five innings, allowing four (earned) runs on four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

On the other side, Asheville's starter pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three hits, one (earned) run, one walk, and striking out three.

The Blue Rocks will look to even the series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.







