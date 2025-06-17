Drive Fall 6-3 to Hoppers; Face Must Win Games for a Chance at 1st Half Crown

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Franklin Arias jolted Fluor Field's packed stands early, depositing a 2-0 pitch over the left-field wall in the first inning to give the Greenville Drive a quick 1-0 lead. Johanfran Garcia's two-out double plated a second run moments later, and Nazzan Zanetello's run-scoring double pushed the margin to 3-0, sending the hometown fans into a frenzy just three batters into the contest.

But the Greensboro Grasshoppers answered in the top of the second. With one out, Javier Rivas blooped a single into right, and Keiner Delgado followed with a knock to left that brought Rivas home. After a throwing error on Omar Alfonzo's fielder's choice put runners at second and third, Duce Gourson's groundout made it 3-2 and capped a two-run frame against starter Erik Rivera.

Greensboro knotted the score in the third when Esmerlyn Valdez ripped a two-out double to left and Jase Bowen followed with another double off the wall. Suddenly, the Drive's early cushion had evaporated, and the game was tied at three after three innings.

The decisive blow came in the fifth. Valdez opened the frame with his second double of the night, and Bowen unleashed a two-run homer to left-center on a full count, staking the Grasshoppers to a 5-3 advantage. 'Hopper pitchers combined to retire the next five batters in order, preserving the two-run edge.

Greenville's best chance to rally came in the ninth when Miguel Bleis lofted a leadoff double down the left-field line. But Johanfran Garcia struck out swinging to extinguish the threat, and Brandon Bidois slammed the door with a spotless ninth, earning his fifth save.

Michael Sansone (1-1) was tagged with the loss after yielding three runs and eight hits over 3Ã¢..." innings in relief of Rivera. Landon Tomkins (3-2) picked up the win, allowing no runs in a perfect seventh inning before handing over to Bidois.

Greensboro continued their incredible road dominance, improving their road record to 24-7 by outhitting Greenville 13-7 on the night. Valdez finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and Bowen went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. For the Drive, Arias was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, while Zanetello added two doubles and an RBI in a 2-for-2 night.

With the loss, Greenville falls to 33-31 and sits 1ÃÂ½ games behind the Bowling Green Hot Rods for first place in the South Division, with just two games remaining in the first half of the season. The Drive now face an uphill battle in the final two games of the first half while needing some help from an unlikely ally, the Hub City Spartanburgers.

The Drive will look to keep hope alive tomorrow night; first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field as the chase for the crown continues in game two of the series against the Grasshoppers.







