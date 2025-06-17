Cyclones Rally Late Behind Suero's Four-Hit Night, 10-2

June 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - C Chris Suero delivered the go-ahead two-run single in the top of the eighth, part of a four-hit, three-RBI night, as the Brooklyn Cyclones rallied to stun the Aberdeen IronBirds, 10-2, on Tuesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Down by a run entering the eighth inning, Brooklyn (44-20) quickly put the tying and go-ahead runs on base when 2B Jesús Báez walked and 3B Jacob Reimer singled. However, after a pitching change, a fly out and a strikeout had Aberdeen (24-39) on the verge of escaping trouble.

After an errant pickoff throw and a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, Suero dunked a single to left on the sixth pitch of his at-bat. Báez and Reimer scampered around to score on the knock, putting the Cyclones up by a run, 3-2.

On the very next pitch, DH Boston Baro kept the onslaught going. The 20-year-old demolished a double off the right-center field, scoring Suero from first base, stretching the lead to two, 4-2. Back-to-back wild pitches enabled Baro to score to put Brooklyn up by three.

In the ninth, the Cyclones put the game out of reach. Brooklyn started fast, once again, loading the bases on singles from Báez and LF Eli Serrano III, as well as a walk to SS Marco Vargas. Suero followed with his fourth hit of the night, a RBI single through the hole between third and short, to make it a four-run game, 6-2.

Another wild pitch chased in Serrano to pad Brooklyn's lead to five before Baro sliced a run-scoring single to right, and a 1B Estarling Mercado ground out chased in another. Three straight free passes to CF A.J. Ewing, RF Carson Benge, and Báez brought in another, capping a five-run inning with the Cyclones in charge, 10-2.

Brooklyn snatched the early lead on Tuesday night. The Cyclones had their first three hitters reach base safely on a Ewing walk, a Benge single, plus a fielder's choice and an error off the bat of Báez. With one out, Serrano put Brooklyn on the board with an RBI infield single to third, but that was all the offense could muster.

Aberdeen jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out rally. 2B Aron Estrada and RF Austin Overn produced back-to-back singles, putting men at the corners. With DH Leandro Arias at the plate, Overn broke to steal second, but the throw down skidded into center field, allowing Estrada to score. Overn popped up and raced to third, yet the toss there skipped into Brooklyn's third-base dugout. The 2024 fourth-round pick was awarded home, giving the IronBirds a 2-1 edge.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. LHP Jonathan Santucci continued his stellar pitching for the Cyclones, allowing two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings, tying a career-high with six strikeouts. RHP Michael Forret surrendered one run on two hits over 3.0 innings in his third start since being reinstated from the injured list for Aberdeen.

Brooklyn's RHP Noah Hall (4-3) posted 4.0 innings of hitless and shutout relief to earn his fourth win, walking four and striking out four.

RHP Wyatt Cheney (0-2) was taxed with his second loss, allowing two runs on two hits over 2.0-plus frames.

Brooklyn will try and pull closer to a postseason berth in game two of the series on Wednesday. RHP Nate Dohm (1-1, 2.00), the New York Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The IronBirds are scheduled to counter with LHP Juan Rojas (1-5, 3.32). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2025

