Renegades Game Notes

June 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Retrievers (37-25) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (24-37)

RHP Josh Grosz (4-3, 3.54 ERA) vs. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez (4-2, 5.74 ERA)

| Game 63 | Away Game 31 | Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Class of 2025 Grad Party

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

FINAL STRETCH: After an 8-4 loss on Sunday, Hudson Valley was officially eliminated from the first half with three games remaining. The Renegades are looking up at Brooklyn and Greensboro, who are separated by half a game with three to go. Hudson Valley would be leading the SAL South division by four games. They have the fourth-best record in High-A, but are in third place within their division. With 11 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split five, and lost one.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 14-16 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are just 19-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 8-10 at home since mid-May. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. Since then, they have split four series and lost one. The Renegades are now 37-25 (.597) in 2025.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring now leads all of MiLB in ERA among qualified pitchers with a 1.14 mark in 2025. He continued his stellar start to in High-A on Saturday, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked up his seventh quality start of the season, and his third in three starts with Hudson Valley. Herring has allowed just two runs across his first 18.2 innings in High-A, good for a 0.96 ERA. A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has a 0.93 WHIP and .173 opposing average.

SHUTOUTS: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their second consecutive 1-0 shutout on Saturday. For the first time since at least 2004, Hudson Valley has won back-to-back 1-0 contests. It is also the first time the Renegades have thrown consecutive shutouts since April 25 and 26 against Asheville. Saturday's victory was their seventh shutout of the season, and their third in the last eight games. Renegades pitching held the Drive scoreless for 21 straight frames.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. During the month of June, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with a 2.08 ERA in 116.2 innings. Through 62 games, Hudson Valley starters have 367 punchouts in 320 innings, good for a 10.5 K/9 clip. Those 367 strikeouts are more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 123 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding in his first relief appearance of the season on Friday night, backing up minor league rehabber Ben Shields. He pitched the final five innings of the game in scoreless fashion, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander has struck out 27 combined batters in his last three outings, as he now leads in the SAL with 74 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Cruz has five appearances with eight or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.70 ERA ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz was tremendous on Wednesday night, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The right-hander allowed just one hit and one run in 6.1 innings, striking out six. It was the third quality start of the season for Grosz, and the third time in his last four outings that he has gone at least six frames. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in nine of his ten starts this season.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. He has now reached base safely in 36 of his last 39 High-A games, and is hitting .321 (36-for-112) with 17 RBIs and a .864 OPS over his last 27 contests. Morales has 13 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the Renegades. His 28 High-A RBIs rank third on the team.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through April and May, Hudson Valley has only been scoring 3.5 runs per game in the month of June.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS. Harber has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level, and is slashing .305/.400/.493 in 77 professional games.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark. After playing Jersey Shore eight times in the first 26 games of the season at Heritage Financial Park, the Renegades haven't seen the BlueClaws since May 4. The two squads will face off 15 times in the final 68 games of the season, all in Lakewood. The Renegades have taken five of the first eight games against their division foe in 2025. Last year, Shoretown Ballpark was a very difficult place for Hudson Valley, finishing 4-8 on the road against Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws feature seven of the Phillies Top 30 prospect on their roster.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 18 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 21.1 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 27 and has only allowed six hits.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 145-75 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 42-15 in the seventh inning alone.

RECORD BOOKS: On Thursday, Omar Martinez hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season. The long ball was his 21st as a member of the Renegades after 13 homers in 2024. Martinez is closing in on a major franchise milestone, as he ranks seventh on the all-time home run list. The Renegades catcher is just three home runs shy of the franchise record of 24 long balls held by Spencer Henson, who played 153 games for the Renegades in 2022 and 2023.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.74 ERA through 62 games, the second-best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), West Michigan (A+, DET), and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.19 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .194 opposing average, while striking out 253 batters in 218.1 innings. On Thursday, Geoff Gilbert threw a career-high 2.2 perfect innings with five strikeouts.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list last Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst last Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 61 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.







Renegades Game Notes

