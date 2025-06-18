Extra Innings Affair Ends in Tourists Win

WILMINGTON, DE - Fans got their money's worth with a lot of extra baseball between the Asheville Tourists and Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium. In 12 innings, Asheville notched a 3-2 win.

The Tourists (29-36) have won the first two games of the series over the Blue Rocks (30-35).

After allowing two runs in the opening inning, Brett Gillis settled down and rebounded for a six-inning night on the hill. He struck out four, walked just one and retired 15 in a row during the night.

Out of the bullpen, Matt Mikulski toed the rubber for the first time as a Tourist. The southpaw threw three scoreless frames, which included stranding a runner in scoring position in the ninth to send the game into extras.

Both clubs failed to score in the top of the 10th and 11th innings. Taking the lead in the final frame, Kenni Gomez flared a single into left field to score a run and make the difference. Cody Tucker (W, 1-0) dominated the final three innings, shutting down the final batter with his fourth whiff of the night.

Nabbing the only other runs of the contest for Asheville, Drew Vogel knocked a two-RBI line drive single into left field.

While Asheville has had its fair share of extra-inning ballgames this season, it is the first time the contest went 12 innings. The two clubs will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET.







