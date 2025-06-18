Game Two Between 'Burgers and Hot Rods Washed Out

June 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Spartanburgers (30-34) and Hot Rods (34-29) never got started on Wednesday in Kentucky. The game began in a delay, and a lengthy storm cell led to the game's cancellation about two hours after scheduled first pitch.

Since tonight's game was canceled and Greenville lost to Greensboro, Bowling Green clinched the first half title in the South Atlantic League South Division. The Hot Rods will face off against the second half winner in the playoffs. Brooklyn heads into the final game of the first half tomorrow with a half-game lead on Greensboro in the North Division.

The Spartanburgers try to end the first half on a high note on Thursday evening. Hub City was originally scheduled to send RHP Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.74 ERA) to the mound against RHP Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 2.64 ERA). Pitching matchups are subject to change after tonight's cancellation. First pitch on Thursday is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.







