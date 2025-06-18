Early Power Propels Renegades past Jersey Shore

June 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used three early home runs to blast their way to a 9-2 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades tied their season high by hitting three home runs on the night, all coming in the first three innings of the game.

In the first, Coby Morales drilled a two-run homer down the right field line off Alex McFarlane to give Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead three batters into the game. The long ball gave Morales a nine-game hitting streak, during which he is 10-for-34 (.294) with four extra-base hits.

The Gades rallied for five runs in the top of the second, with a bases-loaded walk to Jackson Castillo preceding a grand slam by Dillon Lewis to open up a 7-0 lead. The blast was Lewis' second home run with the Renegades, and the fourth grand slam hit by Hudson Valley this year.

Alexander Vargas added a solo home run off Brandon Beckel leading off the top of the third to extend the advantage to 8-0. The Renegades added their final tally on an Omar Martinez RBI groundout in the seventh.

That was more than Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5-2) needed, as he cruised through 6.0 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, walking three and striking out four. Hayden Merda, Hueston Morrill and Ocean Gabonia each threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the win.

The Renegades continue their series with the BlueClaws on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. LHP Ben Shields (0-0, 0.00) continues his Minor League rehab assignment getting the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Reese Dutton (1-1, 4.50) takes the mound for the BlueClaws.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2025

