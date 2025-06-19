Renegades Game Canceled

June 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - Thursday night's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather. By rule, with the game being the final game of the first half of the season, the contest will not be made up.

The Renegades continue their series with the BlueClaws on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

38-26







