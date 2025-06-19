Pineda Pushes Dash Past Rome, 3-1

Winston-Salem, NC - A late two-run rally in the home side of the eighth propelled Winston-Salem (25-40) to a 3-1 win over the Rome Emperors (29-35) on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium. The Dash placed four well-timed hits together and evened the series at a game apiece behind a strong start for Christian Oppor.

Locked in a 1-1 contest with the Emperors in the bottom of the eighth inning, Winston-Salem's first baseman, Luis Pineda, climbed into the box with two outs.

All 2300 fans moved to the edge of their seats for the biggest at-bat of the contest.

With runners at first and second, it was the best chance of the night for the Dash to claim their first lead of the game, and the series.

Jacob Gomez delivered a 0-1 to the plate.

Whack

Pineda smoked a single back up the middle.

Samuel Zavala raced around third and slid into home to give the Dash the 2-1 lead.

A few pitches later, with runners at second and third, Wilber Sanchez deposited an RBI single of his own to give the Dash a two-run cushion headed to the ninth.

The Dash, however, had a chance for a three-run lead. On the Sanchez RBI single, Pineda and Rome catcher Harry Owen collided on a play at the plate. Pineda was then called out on on-deck-batter-interference at the tail end of the play, and would leave the game banged up after the collision.

The Dash took the 3-1 lead into the final frame.

In the top of the ninth, Mark McLaughlin shut the door on Rome in one, two, three fashions and sealed his fifth save of the season.

The Dash rode a fantastic start from left-handed pitcher Christian Oppor. His 5.0 innings of five-strikeout baseball were both season highs during his time in Winston-Salem. Luke Bell (3-0) earned the win with two scoreless frames, and McLaughlin put the nail in the coffin in the ninth to seal the win.

Offensively, the Dash were out-hit by the Emperors five to four. However, catcher Weston Eberly reached base twice and scored the game-tying run in the fifth. In the end, Pineda and Sanchez were the heroes who delivered the go-ahead knocks. Oppor, Phil Fox, Bell, and McLaughlin combined to hold the Emperors to just one run and scattered five hits on the night.

The Dash will look to ride the momentum into game three of the series on Thursday, June 19.







