Thursday's BlueClaws, Renegades Game Is Cancelled

June 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Thursday's game between the BlueClaws and Hudson Valley Renegades has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up. Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 BlueClaws regular season home game.

To exchange your tickets, call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or stop by the BlueClaws Box Office.

The series with Hudson Valley continues on Friday with a single, nine inning game, the first game of the Locals/Bennys series, and runs through Sunday.

Upcoming Promotional Highlights

Friday, June 20th - first Locals/Bennys Game, Fireworks

Saturday, June 21st - Irish Heritage Night (NJ Natural Gas), The Shanty's Live Show (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Celebration







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2025

