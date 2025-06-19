Spartanburgers Even Series at Bowling Green

June 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After rain ruined the possibilities of game two, the Spartanburgers (31-34) snapped their eight-game losing streak on Thursday with a 3-1 win at Bowling Green (34-30).

Hub City used three straight baserunners to get on the board first in the fourth. Dylan Dreiling followed it up the next inning with insurance on a solo home run. The bullpen carried the Spartanburgers to the finish line with six scoreless frames.

Dylan MacLean got things started on the mound for Hub City. The lefty set down each of the first nine batters he faced. Gary Gill Hill (L, 2-5) was not quite as sharp in the first three innings for Bowling Green, but he worked around a pair of base hits.

Gill Hill ran into trouble in the fourth. After a walk to Yeison Morrobel, Arturo Disla slapped a single the other way. Casey Cook drove in Morrobel with a double to right. Gleider Figuereo doubled the lead on a sacrifice fly to score Disla.

With a two-run lead, MacLean surrendered two straight singles to begin the bottom of the fourth. MacLean was quickly lifted for Anthony Susac (W, 2-2). A double steal got Bowling Green on the board, but Susac worked out of the jam to keep Hub City in front.

Dreiling re-established the two-run advantage with his sixth home run of the year in the fifth. Gill Hill remained in the game through the sixth inning for the Hot Rods, finishing with three earned runs and six strikeouts. The Bowling Green bullpen did not allow a hit the rest of the way.

After a scoreless frame in the fifth, Susac passed the baton to Eric Loomis in the sixth. Despite two walks and a hit batter, Loomis struck out two to escape a bases-loaded jam. Mailon Felix also walked a pair, but struck out one and worked through the seventh thanks to a fantastic snag from Disla. Hub City's first baseman reached over the railing of the first base dugout to grab a pop-up from Hunter Haas.

Adonis Villavicencio (S, 3) took over on the mound in the eighth inning. Villavicencio set down the side in order in eighth. With two strikeouts, Villavicencio did not allow the tying run to the plate in the ninth, completing a six-out save.

The Spartanburgers embark on the second half of the season on Friday. Hub City is scheduled to start RHP Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.74 ERA). Bowling Green plans on countering with RHP Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 2.64 ERA). First pitch on Friday is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.







