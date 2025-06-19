Drive Drop 3 Straight, Fall to Hoppers 3-2

June 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A ninth-inning RBI double from Keiner Delgado lifted the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 3-2 victory over the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field, spoiling a late comeback and dropping the Drive (33-33) to .500 as the first half winds to a close.

The decisive blow came after Omar Alfonzo opened the ninth with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Lonnie White Jr., who came around to score on Delgado's gapper to left-center off Greenville reliever Danny Kirwin. A wild pitch and a walk put more pressure on the Drive, but Kirwin (4-3) minimized the damage to just one run. Still, Greenville's offense couldn't respond in the bottom half, stranding the tying run after Justin Riemer drew a two-out walk.

Greenville managed just three hits in the game and briefly tied the game in the sixth, capitalizing on a pitching change. After starter Carlson Reed held the Drive hitless through five innings, Landon Tomkins surrendered back-to-back singles to Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor. A wild pitch scored Bleis, and Antonio Anderson later lifted a sac fly to center to plate Taylor, putting the Drive even at 2-2.

Drive starter Blake Aita was strong, scattering eight hits and two earned runs across seven innings while striking out three. Kirwin allowed three hits and a walk in two innings of relief, absorbing the loss.

Greensboro's offense was led by Alfonzo, who went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Delgado, who finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rivas added two hits and scored twice. The Grasshoppers out-hit Greenville 11-3 but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Despite the loss, the Drive turned two double plays and got a strong defensive play from Red Sox No. 12 Prospect Yophery Rodriguez, who threw out a runner at home from left field in the fourth to temporarily preserve a scoreless tie.

Reed struck out four and walked four in his five hitless innings but took a no-decision. Brandan Bidois (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Nelly Taylor reached base in all four plate appearances for Greenville, going 1-for-1 with three walks and two stolen bases. Bleis and Rodriguez each chipped in a hit for the Drive, who struck out 13 times and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The two teams continue their six-game set Friday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







