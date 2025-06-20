Drive Edge Grasshoppers, 3-2, on Late Hits & Stifling Pitching

June 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive scratched out just enough offense and leaned on a sharp night from their pitching staff to hold off the league-leading Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-2 on Friday night at Fluor Field.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Drive (34-33) broke through with a two-run fifth inning to take the lead, then tacked on the go-ahead run in the eighth after Greensboro tied it late. Brooks Brannon's leadoff double in the fifth sparked the rally, with Justin Riemer and Franklin Arias driving in runs to put Greenville ahead.

The Grasshoppers (45-21) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth on Duce Gourson's RBI single, but the Drive quickly responded. Miguel Bleis doubled to center with two outs in the bottom half, and Red Sox No. 20 Prospect Nelly Taylor followed with a clutch RBI double to right, giving Greenville the lead for good.

Left-hander Eduardo Rivera turned in another strong outing for the Drive, allowing just one run over 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking none. The lone blemish came in the first inning when Lonnie White Jr. launched a two-out solo homer to left, his ninth of the season.

Reliever Cooper Adams (2-3) earned the win despite allowing the tying run in the eighth, and Isaac Stebens notched his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two. The pitching trio combined for 13 strikeouts and limited Greensboro to one hit in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Julian Bosnic (2-2) took the loss for Greensboro after surrendering Bleis and Taylor's back-to-back doubles in the eighth.

Javier Rivas paced Greensboro's offense with a 3-for-4 night, but the Grasshoppers left five men on base and grounded into two double plays. Greenville turned in a clean effort defensively aside from a throwing error in the eighth that allowed a runner to advance.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Drive and got the Drive in the win column for the first time in the series heading into Saturday night's matchup at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., following the Saturdays on the District pregame event from 5 to 7 p.m.







