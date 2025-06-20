Tourists Earn Series Win on the Road

June 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - After the rainout on Thursday night, the Asheville Tourists took advantage of extra rest for Friday's game as they downed the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-2 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

A continuing theme on this two-week road series, pitching shined again behind Andrew Taylor, Railin Perez (W. 5-2) and Yeriel Santos. The trio of men struck out seven and walked just one, and both relievers combined for four and one-third shutout frames.

The Tourists' (30-36, 1-0) top prospect, Walker Janek, teed off against the Blue Rocks (30-36, 0-1) with a two-run blast, his fourth homer of the year, in the opening inning. Deciding the game in the sixth, Drew Brutcher singled in the final run.

With the series shortened to five games due to the cancellation of yesterday's game, Asheville won the series tonight. They will play Wilmington again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. ET.







