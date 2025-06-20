Hot Rods Start Second Half Strong, Beat Spartanburgers, 12-5

June 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-30) used two, five-run innings to take a 12-5 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers (31-35) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first off Hub City starter Kolton Curtis. Adrian Santana reached on a leadoff single and Émilien Pitre crushed a two-run shot to put the Hot Rods ahead 2-0. Two hitters later, Noah Myers walked and moved to second on a Ryan Spikes fielder's choice. Daniel Vellojin sliced an RBI double down the first base side to score Myers. Hunter Haas drove in Spikes on a sacrifice fly and Raudelis Martinez plated in Vellojin with an RBI single to cap the five-run frame.

Hub City answered with one run in the top of the second off Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. Casey Cook and Gleider Figuereo recorded back-to-back singles and Julian Brock walked to load the bases. Luis Marquez singled home Cook to cut the Hub City deficit to 5-1.

The Spartanburgers added two more runs in the sixth with Snelsire still on the mound. Cook doubled, and Gleider Figuereo blasted a two-run homer, bringing Hub City within two runs, 5-3.

Hub City erased the deficit in the seventh against Hot Rod reliever Junior Williams. Keith Jones II smashed a leadoff homer. Dylan Dreiling and Anthony Gutierrez followed with back-to-back singles. Dreiling and Gutierrez executed a double steal and Dreiling scored on a Vellojin throwing error to third base to tie the game at 5-5.

The Hot Rods responded with a five-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Mac Horvath reached on a hit-by-pitch and moved to third on a Myers single. Spikes drove in both runners with a two-run single off reliever D.J. McCarty. Vellojin scored Spikes on an RBI single to extend Bowling Green's lead to 8-5. Haas reached on a walk and Martinez ripped a two-run double off Victor Simeon to push the Hot Rods lead to 10-5.

Bowling Green added two runs in the eighth. Horvath walloped a two-run homer off Simeon to give the Hot Rods a 12-5 lead.

William (1-1) earned his first win of the season, going 1.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. McCarty (0-3) took the loss, hurling 2.2 frames in relief while allowing five runs on five hits while striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the penultimate game of a weather-shortened five-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods will send RHP TJ Nichols (6-2, 3.70) to the hill while Hub City's starter is to be determined.

