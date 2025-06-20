Locals Make Debut, Fall 11-1 to the Bennys

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley, playing as The Bennys, hit five home runs and topped the BlueClaws, playing as the Jersey Shore Locals, on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Duke Ellis hit two of the five homers for Hudson Valley, who opened the second half by handing Jersey Shore their largest loss since 2023.

Hudson Valley scored four times on three home runs in the top of the second inning. Duke Ellis went deep to open the scoring. After a walk to Omar Martinez, Jose Colmenares hit a two run home run. Later in the inning, Tomas Frick hit the third Renegades home run of the inning.

Dillon Lewis, who hit a grand slam on Wednesday, hit his fourth home run of the season leading off in the third to put Hudson Valley up 5-0.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves came out after five innings. He retired the first three batters he faced, and the last nine, but gave up four homers to the middle eight hitters to take the loss.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the fourth on a double from Pierce Bennett. Bryson Ware came around to score after an error on the play by the left-fielder.

Hudson Valley added a run in the seventh off Reese Dutton on an RBI single by Frick, and two more on a double by Dillon Lewis. Ellis' second home run came in the ninth off Josh Hejka.

Lewis ended up 3-5, falling just a single shy of the cycle. Ellis had three hits including his two home runs. Bryson Ware had two of the four BlueClaws hits.

The five homers allowed by Jersey Shore came one off the club record of six, set twice, most recently in 2021.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.







