Offensive Battle Goes Bowling Green's Way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After conceding five runs in the first inning, Hub City battled back to tie Friday night's game in the seventh. The Hot Rods (1-0, 35-30) powered their way to seven late runs to take down the Spartanburgers (0-1, 31-35) in game three of the series, 12-5.

Gleider Figuereo and Keith Jones II both launched home runs to help the Hub City comeback effort. Bowling Green also capitalized on a pair of home runs. All three Spartanburgers pitchers in the game allowed multiple earned runs.

After Bowling Green starter Hayden Snelsire tossed a one-two-three first frame, the Hot Rods jumped on Hub City starter Kolton Curtis early. Adrian Santana singled to start the bottom of the first. The next batter, Emilien Pitre, followed up with a home run. Two walks and two more base hits contributed to a five-run first for Bowling Green.

With a pair of singles and a walk, the Spartanburgers loaded the bases in the second. Luis Marquez drove in the first Hub City run of the game with a line-drive single to left. Curtis settled down for three scoreless frames after the first. Snelsire did the same with zeroes in the third, fourth and fifth.

D.J. McCarty (L, 0-3) replaced Curtis to begin the fifth. McCarty started his day with two scoreless innings, working around a pair of singles and a walk. The Spartanburgers left a sour taste in the mouth of Snelsire. In his final inning of work, Casey Cook doubled ahead of Figuereo's home run to cut the lead in half.

The Spartanburgers went to work quickly against Junior William (W, 1-1), the first arm out of the bullpen for Bowling Green. Jones ambushed a two-strike pitch over the left field wall, homering as the first batter to face William. Two singles, a stolen base and a throwing error brought home a second run of the inning in the form of Dylan Dreiling, which tied the game at five in the seventh.

As soon as Hub City tied the game, Bowling Green struck back in the next half inning, McCarty recorded two quick outs, but the next five consecutive batters reached. Ryan Spikes poked a two-strike dribbler past Arturo Disla to score Mac Horvath and Noah Myers to put Bowling Green ahead for good, 7-5. Three more runs would score before the inning ended, including two on a Raudelis Martinez double off Victor Simeon. Horvath smoked a two-run homer off Simeon in the eighth to reach the final score.

On Saturday, the Spartanburgers and Hot Rods match up at 7:35 p.m. ET. Southpaw Mason Molina is slated for his Hub City debut against right-hander T.J. Nichols (6-2, 3.70 ERA).







