Hot Rods Drop Final Game of First Half, Fall 3-1 to Hub City

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (34-30) dropped the final game of the first half, falling 3-1 to the Hub City Spartanburgers (31-34) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Hub City opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning off Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. Yeison Morrobel reached on a leadoff walk and moved to second on an Arturo Disla single. Casey Cook doubled in Morrobel and Gleider Figuereo recorded a sacrifice fly to extend the Spartanburgers lead to 2-0 in the fourth.

The Bootleggers responded with one in the bottom of the fourth. Mac Horvath and Jhon Diaz hit back-to-back singles off Hub City starter Dylan MacLean to begin the frame. Diaz stole second and Horvath stole home on a double steal to cut Bowling Green's deficit in half to 2-1.

The Spartanburgers extended their lead in the top of the fifth. Dylan Dreiling smashed a solo shot off Gill Hill to push the visitors' lead to 3-1.

Neither team scored over the final four innings as Hub City took the second game of the series, 3-1.

Hub City reliever Anthony Susac (2-2) earned the win, hurling 2.0 shutout innings while striking out three and walking one. Gill Hill (2-5) took the loss, throwing 6.0 frames while surrendering three earned runs with six punchouts and one walk. Spartanburgers closer Adonis Villavicencio (3) earned the six-out save, throwing 2.0 perfect innings while striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the third of a weather-shortened five-game set tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 2.64) to face Hub City's RHP Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.74).

