Saturday Night Bean Suppahs at the Park

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by Camden National Bank, for the Saturday, August 13th game when the Sea Dogs host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Bean suppers or suppahs for Mainers is a centuries-old New England tradition. Typically served on Saturday nights, bean suppahs have been a source for feeding and gathering communities at churches and grange halls throughout the state. A Maine bean suppah commonly includes baked beans served with franks...red snappers for Mainers, and brown bread.

"Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together," stated Sea Dogs President Geoff Iacuessa. "We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our National Pastime."

As part of the night the team will wear specially designed Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys and hats. The game will feature bean-themed promotions. Of course, there will be plenty of beans for fans to enjoy at the game. Bean suppahs will be served out of the concession stand located across from the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store.

The Sea Dogs will also be holding a food drive to collect beans and other non-perishable food items to donate to the Wayside Food Program. Wayside Maine distributes food in bulk to multiple pantries locally. Sea Dogs' General Manager has put out a challenge to fans...If 1,000 food items are collected, Scaglion has agreed to being "beaned" by Slugger. Meaning Slugger will dump a bucket of baked beans on Scaglion in a postgame celebration of our fans' generosity. Fans who donate food items by 5:00 PM, will be able to participate in a pregame parade around the field showcasing the efforts of our community.

This will mark the fifth season that the Sea Dogs have taken on the Bean Suppahs identity. The Sea Dogs have already played as the Maine Whoopie Pies this year and will also adopt the following alternate identities later this season: Maine Red Snappers on July 5th, Maine Candlepins on August 2nd, and the Maine Lobster Bakes on September 5th.

Tickets for the game are available online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Maine Bean Suppahs merchandise, including adjustable hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, are now available for sale at the Delta Dental Park Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com.







