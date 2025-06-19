Suero's Blast Powers Comeback 'Clones to First Half Division Title, 6-4

ABERDEEN, Md. - Down two entering the top of the eighth, Brooklyn rallied for four runs, taking the lead on C Chris Suero's three-run home run to right, as the Cyclones clinched the South Atlantic League First Half North Division title with a 6-4 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night at Ripken Stadium.

Behind 4-2, the Cyclones (46-20) quickly got their offense in gear. 3B Jacob Reimer smoked a double down the left-field line and advanced to third on a single by LF Eli Serrano III. SS Marco Vargas followed with a run-scoring single to center to pull Brooklyn within one, 4-3.

After a visit on the mound, Suero stepped to the plate and delivered the biggest hit of the season. On a 1-2 pitch, the Bronx native walloped a ball beyond the fence in right for a go-ahead three-run home run. Suero's team-leading ninth blast of the season placed the 'Clones back in front, 6-4.

Aberdeen (24-41) would not go quietly, though. The IronBirds managed to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth on a walk, a hit batter, and an infield single. LHP Ryan Ammons emerged from the bullpen to get out of the pickle and struck out RF Austin Overn swinging to strand the bases full.

Ammons returned for the bottom of the ninth, recording a lineout to short to start the frame before plunking a hitter to bring the tying run to the plate.

RHP Hoss Brewer emerged from the bullpen to try and close out the victory, making his Cyclones and High-A debut. The Canton, Texas native induced a fly out to center and forced a fielder's choice ground ball to short to collect the final two outs, clinching Brooklyn's first playoff berth since 2022.

With the postseason on the line, Brooklyn jumped out to an early lead. Serrano began the top of the second inning with a ringing double off the right-center field wall and quickly scampered home on a Vargas single to center.

In the fourth, the Cyclones added to their lead when Vargas slapped a one-out single and swiped second base before scoring easily on DH Boston Baro's towering triple over the center fielder's head.

Brooklyn carried a 2-0 advantage into the sixth inning when the IronBirds mounted their comeback. With one out, DH Vance Honeycutt walked before a CF Jake Cunningham single and a free pass to SS Leandro Arias loaded the bases.

Following a bases-loaded walk to 3B Anderson De Los Santos that chased in a run, 1B Aneudis Mordán poked a two-run single to center to put Aberdeen in front, 3-2. A wild pitch enabled another tally to score, stretching their lead to two, 4-2.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Thursday night. RHP Will Watson tossed 4.2 innings of three-hit shutout ball for Brooklyn, walking three and striking out five. Aberdeen's LHP Christian Gongora surrendered two runs on seven hits in 5.0 frames, issuing two walks, punching out six.

RHP Ben Simon (4-0) garnered his fourth win of the year for the Cyclones, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, whiffing a pair. Brewer earned the save in his team debut, his first at the level and seventh of the year.

RHP Christian Herberholz (1-3) was saddled with his third defeat for the IronBirds, yielding four runs on four hits in an inning of work.

Brooklyn will start the second half of the season with game four of the series on Friday night. RHP Joel Díaz (3-2, 3.59) is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones. The IronBirds are expected to counter with RHP Cohen Achen (2-4, 4.01). The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







