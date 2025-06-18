Dohm, Brooklyn Pitching Dominate, Strike out 18 in 6-1 Victory

June 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, Md. - A night after the bats erupted for 10 runs and 14 hits, the pitchers took center stage on Wednesday night. RHP Nate Dohm struck out a career-high eight over 4.0 innings, as he and four relief arms combined to strike out 18 batters in a two-hitter, as the Brooklyn Cyclones battered the Aberdeen IronBirds, 6-1, at Ripken Stadium.

The Cyclones (45-20) provided an early lead for the pitching staff to protect. In the top of the first, RF Carson Benge worked a one-out walk before 2B Jesús Báez roped a single to right. After a fly out to deep center advanced Benge to third, a wild pitch brought him home, putting Brooklyn in front, 1-0.

After a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play ended the home first, Brooklyn's bats went right back to work in the second. SS Marco Vargas started the inning with a single to center prior to swiping second base. LF Chris Suero followed with a rocket that stayed fair down the left-field line. Vargas scored easily, as Suero scampered to third with an RBI triple. Three pitches later, a wild pitch allowed him to score, stretching Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

An inning later, the Cyclones continued to create separation. With the bases empty and two out, 1B Jacob Reimer and DH Eli Serrano III cracked back-to-back singles to spark a rally. On the sixth pitch of his at-bat, Vargas smacked a rocket into right-center field. Reimer and Serrano dashed for the plate, as the 20-year-old parked at second with a two-run double, padding Brooklyn's edge to five.

The Cyclones added another insurance run in the fifth. Serrano powered a double over the left fielder's head, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Vargas ground out to short.

In the sixth, Aberdeen (24-40) broke up the shutout. CF Austin Overn drew a leadoff walk and swiped second base before 2B Aron Estrada hit a laser to third. While a diving stop was made, the throw to first could not be scooped and squirted away, allowing Overn to score from second.

The six runs were more than enough offense for the Cyclones' arms. Dohm did not pitch long enough to qualify for the win, striking out a career-high eight over 4.0 innings, allowing only one hit and walking two.

RHP Raimon Gómez (2-1) yielded an unearned run in the sixth, but tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to earn his second win.

RHPs Brian Metoyer, Jace Beck, and Eduardo Herrera each threw scoreless and hitless frames in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, to close out the two-hitter. The trio collected seven of the final nine outs via strikeouts.

LHP Juan Rojas (1-6) was saddled with his sixth defeat for Aberdeen. The southpaw was taxed for five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings, walking one without recording a strikeout.

Brooklyn can clinch a First Half North Division title with a win or a Greensboro loss at Greenville on Thursday night. RHP Will Watson (0-0, 3.12), the New York Mets' No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones in the first half finale. The IronBirds are scheduled to counter with LHP Sebastian Gongora (1-0, 1.04). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







