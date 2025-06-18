Renegades Top Claws 9-2 on Wednesday Night from ShoreTown Ballpark

June 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored five runs in the second inning including four on a grand slam from Dillon Lewis en route to a 9-2 win over the BlueClaws on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws had won seven of their previous nine games and have now split the first two games with the Renegades this week.

Coby Morales hit a two run home run in the first inning to put Hudson Valley up 2-0. The Renegades scored five more times in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. Jackson Castillo drew a bases loaded walk before Dillon Lewis' grand slam. The grand slam by Lewis was his third home run of th eseason and the fifth grand slam allowed by Jersey Shore this year.

Alexander Vargas homered off Brandon Beckel in the third for an 8-0 lead. It was Vargas' second Renegades home run this season.

The BlueClaws got runs on a SAC fly from Kehden Hettiger and an RBI double from Jordan Viars.

BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane (0-7) gave up seven runs in 1.2 innings and took the loss. Brandon Beckel gave up one run in four innings in relief for Jersey Shore. Ethan Chenault and Cristhian Tortosa also threw one scoreless inning each for the BlueClaws.

Dylan Campbell singled for the BlueClaws in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He went 1-2 with a walk.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







