Renegades Game Notes

June 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (37-26) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (25-37)

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (4-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. RHP Alex McFarlane (0-6, 5.72 ERA)

| Game 64 | Away Game 32 | Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Class of 2025 Grad Party

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

FINAL STRETCH: After a 1-0 loss on Tuesday, Hudson Valley has just two games remaining in the first half. The Renegades are looking up at Brooklyn and Greensboro, who are separated by half a game with two to go. Hudson Valley would be leading the SAL South division by three games. They have the fourth-best record in High-A, but are in third place within their division. With 11 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split five, and lost one.

WHAT'S IN A SCORE?: After not having played a game with a 1-0 final score since July 19, 2024, the Renegades have had three of their last four games end in that score. The 'Gades won back-to-back 1-0 games against Greenville on 6/13 and 6/14, and lost to Jersey Shore 1-0 on 6/17. Tuesday's game was the first 1-0 loss for the Renegades since falling to the Rome Braves (now Emperors) 1-0 on June 17, 2023 at Heritage Financial Park.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 14-17 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are just 19-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 8-10 at home since mid-May. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. Since then, they have split four series and lost one. The Renegades are now 37-26 (.587) in 2025.

SCORING DROUGHT: On Tuesday, the Renegades lost in a 1-0 score for the first time since June 17, 2023. It was the third time they have been shutout this season. The shutout loss is part of a recent offensive slump for the team, which averaged 5.5 runs per game in April and May, but only 3.3 runs per game in the June.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz was outstanding on Tuesday night, allowing just one run on three hits in seven innings. It marked the third time this season that Grosz has gone seven innings. The right-hander picked up his third quality start of the season, and it is the fourth time in his last five outings that he has gone at least six frames. Grosz has struck out at least five batters in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring now leads MiLB in ERA among qualified pitchers with a 1.14 mark in 2025. He continued his stellar start in High-A on Saturday, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked up his seventh quality start of the season, and his third in three starts with Hudson Valley. Herring has allowed just two runs across his first 18.2 innings in High-A, good for a 0.96 ERA. The 2024 sixth round pick out of LSU has a 0.93 WHIP and .173 BAA.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. During the month of June, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with a 2.02 ERA in 124.2 innings. Through 63 games, Hudson Valley starters have 373 punchouts in 327 innings, good for a 10.5 K/9 clip. Those 373 strikeouts are nine more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 123 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

SHUTOUTS: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their second consecutive 1-0 shutout on Saturday. For the first time since at least 2004, Hudson Valley has won back-to-back 1-0 contests. It is also the first time the Renegades have thrown consecutive shutouts since April 25 and 26 against Asheville. Saturday's victory was their seventh shutout of the season, and their third in the last eight games. Renegades pitching held the Drive scoreless for 21 straight innings.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 145-75 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 42-15 in the seventh inning alone.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding in his first relief appearance of the season on Friday night, backing up minor league rehabber Ben Shields. He pitched the final five innings of the game in scoreless fashion, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander has struck out 27 combined batters in his last three outings, as he now leads in the SAL with 74 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Cruz has five appearances with eight or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.70 ERA ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. He has now reached base safely in 37 of his last 40 High-A games. Since May 7, Morales is hitting .319 (37-for-116) with 17 RBIs and a .852 OPS over his last 28 contests. Morales has 13 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the Renegades. His 28 High-A RBIs rank third on the team.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 19 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 22.1 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 29 and has only allowed seven hits.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS. Harber has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level, and is slashing .305/.400/.493 in 77 professional games.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark. After playing Jersey Shore eight times in the first 26 games of the season at Heritage Financial Park, the Renegades haven't seen the BlueClaws since May 4. The two squads will face off 15 times in the final 68 games of the season, all in Lakewood. The Renegades have taken five of the first eight games against their division foe in 2025. Last year, ShoreTown Ballpark was a very difficult place for Hudson Valley, finishing 4-8 on the road against Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws feature seven of the Phillies Top 30 prospect on their roster.

RECORD BOOKS: On Thursday, Omar Martinez hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season. The long ball was his 21st as a member of the Renegades after 13 homers in 2024. Martinez is closing in on a major franchise milestone, as he ranks seventh on the all-time home run list. The Renegades catcher is just three home runs shy of the franchise record of 24 long balls held by Spencer Henson, who played 153 games for the Renegades in 2022 and 2023.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.73 ERA through 63 games, the second-best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MiLB. The Renegades trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), West Michigan (A+, DET), and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.19 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .194 opposing average, while striking out 264 batters in 224.1 innings. On Thursday, Geoff Gilbert threw a career-high 2.2 perfect innings with five strikeouts.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst last Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 61 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.

'GADES CONNECTION IN OMAHA: The Renegades were represented at the College World Series this year by Oregon State Beavers pitching coach Rich Dorman, who pitched in 31 games for the 'Gades in 2000 and 2001, compiling a 5-6 record and a 3.12 ERA across 115.1 innings. The Beavers were eliminated Wednesday afternoon in a 7-6 loss to Louisville.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2025

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

