Hot Rods Drop Series Finale with Spartanburgers 8-2

June 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Despite a seventh-inning rally, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-31) dropped the series finale, 8-2, to the Hub City Spartanburgers (32-36) on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Hub City kicked off the scoring in the top of the second off Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Quincy Scott smashed a solo home run to left field to push the Spartanburgers ahead 1-0.

The Hot Rods rallied to take the lead off Spartanburgers reliever Adonis Villavicencio in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Spikes reached on a leadoff single and moved to third on a Carlos Colmenarez fielder's choice. Blake Robertson looped a two-run double down the third base line, scoring both runners, to give Bowling Green a 2-1 lead.

Hub City responded with three runs in the eighth off Bowling Green reliever Adam Boucher. Luis Marquez led off the frame with a double. Gleider Figuereo walked and Anthony Gutierrez doubled in both runners to put the visitors ahead, 3-2. Casey Cook scored Gutierrez on an RBI single to extend Hub City's lead, 4-2.

The Spartanburgers added four runs off reliever Jack Snyder in the ninth. Julian Brock drew a leadoff walk, Marquez doubled and Keith Jones II reached on a hit-by-pitch. Dylan Dreiling emptied the bases with a grand slam to stretch Hub City's lead to 8-2. Bowling Green failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in an 8-2 win for Hub City.

Spartanburger reliever Adonis Villavicencio (2-0) earned the win, throwing 1.0 inning while allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one. Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher (2-1) took the loss, hurling 1.0 inning while allowing three runs on three hits with one punchout.

The Hot Rods kick off a nine-game road trip as they travel to Asheville for the series opener on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. CT. Both Bowling Green and Asheville's starters are to be determined.

