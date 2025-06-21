Hot Dogs Game Notes

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Friday Night Fireworks... Headlined by a pair of five-run innings, Bowling Green defeated Hub City 12-5 on Friday night. The Hot Rods jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first, highlighted by an Emilien Pitre homer. Hub City rallied to tie the game in the seventh before Bowling Green took the lead back in the bot- tom half with another five-run frame. Five Hot Rods had multi-RBI games and four hitters recorded multi-hit contests.

Bowling Green Bats Bring the Boom... After a 12-run, 12-hit outburst on Friday night, the Hot Rods are averaging nearly seven runs per game of their last 10 contests. This includes a four-game stretch last week at Winston Salem in which they scored seven-plus runs in four consecutive games for the first time since August of 2023.

Adrian Slam-tana!... Adrian Santana has reached base in 20 consecutive games, highlighted by his walk-off grand slam on Tuesday night. Over that span, Santana is 29 for 82 (.354), with four doubles, one homer, 17 RBIs, and 10 walks compared to just seven strikeouts. That is the second-longest on-base streak this season for a Hot Rods hitter, trailing only Emilien Pitre, who reached base in 32 consecutive games from April 11 to May 21.

E Stands for Excellent... Emilien Pitre has been at the forefront of Bowling Green's recent offensive suc- cess. Over his last nine games, Tampa Bay's No. 22 prospect is 18 for 40 (.450) with 14 RBIs, including a two-run homer on Friday night. This includes a three- game stretch in which he went 10 for 14 (.714) with eight RBIs.

Ticket Punched!... Courtesy of Greensboro's 6-1 win over Greenville on Wednesday night, Bowling Green clinched the South Atlantic League South first- half title and its eighth postseason appearance in nine seasons. The Hot Rods will face the second-half winner of the South Division in the Division Series.

TJ Time... Bowling Green sends TJ Nichols to the hill for Saturday's contest. The right-hander entered the series ranked third in High-A in strikeout-to-walk ratio and second in the South Atlantic League in strikeouts. Nichols became the first Hot Rod to hurl 7.0 innings this season in last Saturday's start at Winston-Salem. He started two games during Hub City's inaugural home- stand, allowing five earned runs over 6.2 innings.







