Renegades Down BlueClaws, 9-6

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades outlasted the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-6 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades jumped in front with three runs in the top of the first, with Alexander Vargas driving a three-run double to center to put the 'Gades in front. Vargas had a starring role at the plate for Hudson Valley, finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double and four RBIs.

In the second, the Renegades added a run when Jackson Castillo drove in Brenny Escanio with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0, and brought in two more in the fourth on RBI singles from Castillo and Coby Morales. Castillo finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs.

The BlueClaws got a run back against Kyle Carr (2-5) in the bottom of the fourth when Eduardo Lopez reached on an error and scored on a Zach Arnold RBI single and added two more unearned runs in the sixth against Carr to cut the advantage to 6-3. Carr allowed three unearned runs on two hits, five walks and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Hudson Valley answered with three runs against Jake Eddington on a Vargas groundout and a two-run single by Josh Moylan to extend the lead to 9-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bryan Rincon hit a three-run homer off Hayden Merda to cut the lead down to 9-6, but the rally was stopped there and the 'Gades held on for the win.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades are the only team in the SAL North Division to start the second half 2-0.

The Renegades complete their series with the BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. LHP Griffin Herring (1-0, 0.96) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Braydon Tucker (0-2, 5.73) starts for Jersey Shore.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

