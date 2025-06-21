Rincon Homers, But BlueClaws Fall, 9-6, to Hudson Valley on Saturday

June 21, 2025

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 9-6 on Saturday night to hand Jersey Shore their third straight loss.

Jersey Shore (0-2/25-40) has dropped the first two in the second half to Hudson Valley (2-0/40-26) and three of four this week to the Renegades.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the first inning when Alexander Vargas doubled home three runs with two outs. They added a run in the second on Jackson Castillo's RBI single. Castillo had an RBI single in the third inning as well, when Coby Morales added one of his own for a 6-0 Renegades lead.

Jersey Shore starter Casey Steward (3-7) was charged with all six runs, over three-plus innings of work. He gave up nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk and took the loss.

The BlueClaws scored three unearned runs to get back in the game.

Hudson Valley, however, responded with three runs in the seventh off Jake Eddington. The right-hander walked the bases loaded on 12 pitches. A fielder's choice groundout from Vargas scored one and Josh Moylan added two more with an RBI single.

Bryan Rincon hit a three run home run in the bottom of the ninth for the final three runs of the game. It was Rincon's fifth home run of the season.

Renegades starter Kyle Carr (2-5) gave up three unearned runs in 5.1 innings to earn his second win of the season.

Jaydenn Estanista retired all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm with RHP Braydon Tucker on the mound. The BlueClaws will be in Brooklyn next week and return home on July 1st.

