Nichols Nine K's Lead Hot Dogs to 7-1 Win Over Spartanburgers

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - TJ Nichols spun 6.0 frames and fanned nine batters as the Bowling Green Hot Dogs (2-0, 36-30) took down the Hub City Spartanburgers (0-2, 31-36), on Saturday, 7-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Spartanburgers struck first in the top of the first against Nichols. Keith Jones ll smacked a first pitch solo home run to right, moving Hub City in front, 1-0.

Bowling Green knotted things up in the bottom of the first against Spartanburger starter Mason Molina. Adriana Santana reached on an infield single and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Mac Horvath walked, and a double steal and a throwing error brought Santana in to score, tying the game at 1-1.

The Hot Dogs took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with Hub City reliever Josh Mollerus on the bump. Emilien Pitre smoked a ground rule double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ryan Spikes reached on a throwing error by Gleider Figuereo plating Pitre, pushing Bowling Green in front, 2-1.

Bowling Green poured it on in the bottom of the seventh against Spartanburger reliever Seth Clark. The first five batters worked a walk for Bowling Green, plating a pair of runners, and loading the bases. Daniel Vellojin singled, scoring another run and Raudelis Martinez worked a walk to push in another score, making it 6-1 Hot Dogs.

The Hot Dogs added an insurance run in the bottom of the eight with Wilian Bormie on the bump. Santana doubled and Emilien Pitre singled resulting in a throwing error from Luis Marquez, scoring Santana and increasing the lead, 7-1. Gerlin Rosario pitched a scoreless ninth frame, finalizing the contests, 7-1.

Nichols (7-2) earned the victory after spinning 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking two and fanning nine. Mollerus (6-2) receives the loss after pitching 2.0 innings, surrendering one unearned run, on one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Bowling Green and Hub City will play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 PM CT. RHP Marcus Johnson (3-5, 4.70) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Spartanburgers send out RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-6, 3.30).

