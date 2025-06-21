Black Spinners Blasted by 'Hoppers, 12-2

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers exploded for 10 runs across the second and third innings and rode Esmerlyn Valdez's two-home-run night to a 12-2 rout of the Greenville Drive, playing as their Black Spinners identity, on Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Valdez, the Grasshoppers' right fielder, went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers, and five RBIs, powering Greensboro (46-21) to its 46th win of the season and evening the series with Greenville (34-34). Greensboro pounded out 13 hits in all, including four long balls and two multi-run frames that put the game out of reach early.

Greenville starter Noah Dean (1-2) allowed three runs in the second, including a two-run homer to P.J. Hilson. The left-hander was pulled after two innings, but the Grasshoppers poured it on against the bullpen. Erik Rivera lasted just one-third of an inning, allowing seven runs in the third, highlighted by Valdez's three-run shot to right-center. Will Taylor added a two-run single during the outburst, and Konnor Griffin walked twice and scored both times.

Valdez added a solo shot in the sixth, his 19th homer of the year, before Omar Alfonzo capped the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth off Matt McShane.

The Drive's offense was held in check for much of the night. Starter Antwone Kelly struck out five across four innings, giving up just an unearned run. Nelly Taylor provided one of Greenville's few highlights, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the third and scoring both of the team's runs. Freili Encarnacion drove in Taylor with a ninth-inning single, but the damage had long been done.

The Drive mustered just five hits and struck out 11 times. Meanwhile, Greenville's pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts as a staff despite the lopsided loss.

Greenville will have to have a short memory to try and salvage the series finale in Sunday's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Fluor Field.







