Greg Brodzinski Catching Camps July 2nd & 3rd

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski will host two days of professional-level catching instruction at ShoreTown Ballpark on July 2nd and 3rd, it was announced today. The camps will include skill evaluation, and practice planning plus a Q&A session with young catchers ages seven and up. Camp Schedule

Wednesday, July 2nd: Boys and Girls Ages 7 to 12

Thursday, July 3rd: Boys and Girls Ages 13 & Up

Camp runs each day from 9:00 am until 11:30 am at ShoreTown Ballpark. Only 25 spots are available for each day.

Registration is just $175 and can be made.

"I have always loved coaching and developing young players, especially catchers, and am very much looking forward to hosting and teaching these young athletes from the Jersey Shore," said Brodzinski. "This camp will provide the same level of instruction and evaluation that we provide our players with the BlueClaws and will help set them up for their summer playing baseball and softball!"

Brodzinski, a graduate of Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken, played collegiately and was drafted by the Phillies in the 18th round of the 2015 draft out of Barry University. He transitioned to the coaching side and his stops have included two years on the Phillies staff (2020 and 2021) as the major league catching coach, one year with Lehigh Valley (2022), and three as the manager of the BlueClaws. He led Jersey Shore to the postseason in 2023 and is the club's all-time winningest manager.

