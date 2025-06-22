Tucker Dazzles, Claws Hold Gades to 1 Hit in 3-1 Sunday Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning but topped Hudson Valley 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Braydon Tucker threw six hitless innings, striking out seven but left in a scoreless game. Cristhian Tortosa came on in the seventh and pitched around two walks to throw a scoreless inning.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Dylan Campbell's two run single. Pierce Bennett added a SAC fly in the eighth.

Saul Teran came on in the eighth inning, and threw a 1-2-3 frame. Then in the ninth, with the BlueClaws two outs from a no-hitter, Jose Colmenares hit an RBI double down the left field line to score Coby Morales, who had walked, from first base.

Teran got the next two outs to earn his fourth save.

Jersey Shore won the last game after dropping the first two games of the second half. Hudson Valley won three of five in the series overall.

The BlueClaws had thrown seven no-hitters in team history. Their most recent one hitter was in Brooklyn exactly one year prior.

Kehden Hettiger had double, two walks, and caught the near no-hitter.

The BlueClaws head to Brooklyn and open a series with the Cyclones on Tuesday night. They return home on Tuesday, July 1st.







