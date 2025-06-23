Braydon Tucker Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - After throwing six hitless and scoreless innings on Sunday, Braydon Tucker was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week.

Tucker, a right-hander from Brazil, Indiana, is the first BlueClaws pitcher to win a weekly award this year (outfielder Dylan Campbell won SAL Player of the Week in April). George Klassen was the last to win SAL Pitcher of the Week, doing so after throwing five hitless innings at Brooklyn, ironically, one year to the date of Tucker's outing on Sunday.

He struck out seven on Sunday, a season high. The BlueClaws took a no-hitter into the ninth, and would win 3-1 allowing just one hit in the game.

The Phillies signed Tucker as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 out of Lipscomb University (TN) and he pitched previously at Indiana University.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.