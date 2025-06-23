C Chris Suero Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week Following Outstanding Showing in Aberdeen

June 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - C Chris Suero has been named South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 16th for his performance in Aberdeen. The Bronx native enjoyed an outstanding series, going 9-for-19 at the dish with four extra-base hits.

Suero clobbered two home runs, logged a double and a triple, scored five runs and drove in eight. The 21-year-old also drew a pair of walks, stole a base and was hit by a pitch. All told, his slash line on the week read .474/.545/.947/1.493.

Both of Suero's home runs proved to be paramount. Part of his phenomenal week saw him provide Brooklyn one of the most clutch moments in Cyclones history. In Thursday's win-and-in final day of the first half, Suero clobbered a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 8th inning to put Brooklyn in front, 6-4, which would be the final. Suero's heroics propelled Brooklyn to a first half North Division crown, sealing a spot in the 2025 South Atlantic League Postseason. He then followed it up with a solo shot in the 8th inning on Sunday, which proved to be the difference in a 1-0 Brooklyn win.

Additionally, Suero has dominated against Ironbirds pitching all year. The No. 20 prospect in the Mets organization per MLB Pipeline has launched five home runs and collected 21 RBI in 15 games against the Ironbirds this year.

Suero becomes the third member of the 'Clones to take home SAL Player of the Week honors this season. OF A.J. Ewing did so for the week of May 12th, while INF Jesus Baez accomplished the feat for the week of May 19.

Suero and the Cyclones return home on Tuesday to open up a six game set with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. First pitch from Maimonides Park is slated for 6:40 p.m.







