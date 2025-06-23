IronBirds Gain Fresh Start in Second Half After Series Loss to Cyclones

The Aberdeen IronBirds lost five out of six games against the Brooklyn Cyclones this past week at Ripken Stadium, in a split series where the first three games counted for the first half standings and the last three counted for the second half. The IronBirds went 24-41 in the first half, while the Cyclones won the first-half South Atlantic League North Division title with a 46-20 record and the best winning percentage in Minor League Baseball.

The IronBirds led 2-1 through seven innings in Game 1 on Tuesday, but the Cyclones exploded for nine runs over the final two innings to finish off the 10-2 comeback win. Then in Game 2 on Wednesday, the Cyclones scored early and often on their way to a 6-1 win. Carter Rustad was a huge bright spot for the IronBirds, as the right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced in two and two-thirds scoreless innings. Austin Oven also reached base safely three times and scored the IronBirds' only run.

Thursday's Game 3 was the final game of the first half and huge postseason implications were on the line for Brooklyn. The Cyclones, who needed to win to clinch the first half over the Greensboro Grasshoppers, led 2-0 into the sixth inning, when everything changed. The Aberdeen bats broke out for four runs thanks to a bases-loaded walk, Aneudis Mordan's go-ahead, two-run single up the middle, and another run scoring on a wild pitch. But down to their final six outs, Brooklyn answered in the eighth. After Marco Vargas' RBI single to bring the Cyclones within a run, Chris Suero crushed a go-ahead and eventual game-winning home run to right field. The IronBirds brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but the Cyclones held on for the 6-4 win. Game 4 on Friday opened the second half and Brooklyn stayed hot with a 7-2 victory. The IronBirds got another strong start on the mound though, this time from Cohen Achen, who completed six innings for the second time in his career.

The IronBirds finally put it all together in their 7-3 win in Game 5 on Saturday. The Cyclones opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, but the Birds tied the game quickly on Leandro Arias' RBI single in the bottom half. The game remained tied until the fourth when the IronBirds strung together four hits and two walks in a five-run frame. Anderson De Los Santos fired up the crowd when he blasted a go-ahead, two-run home run over the left field wall and enjoyed a trot around the bases, and that was just the start. Angel Tejada worked a bases-loaded walk and Vance Honeycutt capped off the rally with a two-run single to left. Ryan Stafford added an RBI double in the eighth and the Birds finished with 10 hits

Elite pitching was on display in Game 6 on Sunday, but the Cyclones edged out a 1-0 win to close the series. The game was scoreless until Suero, the Cyclones' star of the series, crushed an eighth-inning leadoff homer to left-center for the game's only run. The IronBirds had the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth, but couldn't bring them home. De Los Santos crushed a high-fly ball to the warning track in left-center for the final out that would've been a walkoff homer in a lot of ballparks. Despite the loss, Michael Forret and Eccel Correa combined to allow only two baserunners. Forret gave up one hit and no walks with four strikeouts in five shutout innings and retired the last 10 he faced, then Correa retired 12 of 13 batters with a strikeout and no walks in four innings of one-run ball. In other news, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill began a rehab assignment with the IronBirds and went 1-for-3 with an infield single as the team's designated hitter on his 30th birthday.

After a nine-game road trip down south featuring six games against the Hub City Spartanburgers and three against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the IronBirds return to Aberdeen for a nine-game homestand. It starts with three games against Greensboro from July 4-6 and continues with six games against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws from July 8-13. To purchase tickets and for more information about upcoming games, promotions and theme nights, please visit goironbirds.com.







