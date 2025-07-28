IronBirds' Make Noise with 15-Run Outburst, Lights-Out Bullpen in Tight Series against Dash

July 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Aberdeen IronBirds and Winston-Salem Dash went back-and-forth in a highly competitive series this past week at Ripken Stadium. The IronBirds won two out of the five games, which included a 15-run outburst and another walkoff win. The last three games of the series were all decided by three runs or less, including two extra-inning, one-run games.

The Dash opened the series with back-to-back wins and never trailed in either game. They won 5-1 in Game 1 on Tuesday and neither team scored after the third inning. The Dash added an 8-4 win in Game 2 on Wednesday, after holding off a late rally, as the IronBirds loaded the bases in the ninth inning but left the tying run at the plate.

The IronBirds flipped the script in Game 3 on Thursday with a 2-1 win in 10 innings. The 'Birds secured their sixth walkoff win of the season when Jake Cunningham scored from second base on a throwing error to third base in the 10th inning. Baltimore Orioles ace, Kyle Bradish, made a rehab start for the IronBirds and allowed just one run with four strikeouts in two innings. Three relievers combined for eight scoreless innings and all four pitchers in the game combined for 16 strikeouts to tie the team's season-high. Through the first three games of the series, the IronBirds' bullpen allowed just one earned run across 22 Ã¢..." innings of work.

Aberdeen kept rolling with a 15-12 win in Game 4 on Friday night. The IronBirds collected 14 hits, including nine hits with runners in scoring position, and 13 walks, which are all new season-highs. Ethan Anderson had a career-high four hits to go with three RBI, Thomas Sosa had three hits, including two doubles, and tied a career-high with four RBI, and Aron Estrada added three hits, two walks and three RBI. Every position player for both teams reached base safely in a game that featured 411 pitches thrown, 26 hits (10 extra-base hits), 19 walks and four hit batters. On the pitching side, Juan Rojas tossed five shutout innings with four strikeouts and earned the win in what was the best start for an IronBirds pitcher in the series.

Although it wasn't the offensive slugfest from Friday, Game 5 on Saturday was a thriller. The Dash led 3-2 after the third, the IronBirds tied the game in the seventh, then the Dash edged out a 5-4 win in 10 frames. Wilber Sanchez hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the 10th for Winston-Salem before the IronBirds stranded the winning run at the plate in the home half of the inning. Ryan Cabarcas led the way on the mound for the 'Birds with three hitless, scoreless innings and four strikeouts in relief. Cabarcas finished the series with five and two-thirds shutout innings and eight punchouts over two outings. The series was cut short because of lightning and inclement weather in the finale on Sunday, as the two teams made it through only two and a half innings before the game was cancelled.

The IronBirds are on the road this week for six games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods from Tuesday through Sunday, July 29-August 3. After that, the 'Birds are back home for a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks from Tuesday through Sunday, August 5-10. To purchase tickets and for more information about upcoming games, promotions and theme nights, please visit goironbirds.com.







