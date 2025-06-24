Arnold Homers, But Claws Fall in Brooklyn Opener

June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Zach Arnold homered but Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Tuesday night on Coney Island.

Jersey Shore fell to 1-3 to start the second half while Brooklyn improved to 3-1.

Brandon Beckel started for Jersey Shore and gave up three runs in the first inning. Eli Serrano III's SAC fly opened the scoring while Chris Suero added an RBI single and Boston Baro a SAC fly.

Zach Arnold got the BlueClaws on the board with a single in the second, but Jesus Baez added an RBI single of his own to put the Cyclones up 4-1.

Arnold homered in the fourth, his fourth home run of the season, to cut the lead to 4-2.

Beckel came out after three innings, allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Wesley Moore threw two scoreless innings while Drew Garrett followed with a 1-2-3 sixth, striking out two.

Brooklyn added a run in the seventh and another in the eighth on SAC flies from Serrano and Ronald Hernandez.

Hoss Brewer (1-1) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of starter Nate Dohm.

Arnold and Pierce Bennett each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







