Hot Rods Game Notes

Sunday Snooze... The Hot Rods won the series against the Hub City Spartanburgers last week at home but dropped the finale, 8-2 on Sunday. Marcus Johnson did his part, holding Hub City to one run over 6.0 frames of work. Emilien Pitre was the only Hot Rods hitter to collect multiple hits, while Blake Robertson drove in both runs with a two-run double. Hub City scored seven runs in the final two innings, ending the game with an 8-2 win.

Second-Half Success... With the Hot Rods locked into the playoffs already, it is time to who will step up for the second half. Asheville took advantage of their opportunities against Wilmington last week, starting the second half 3-0. They took their biggest win of the week on Sunday, downing Wilmington 9-0.

Rotational Excellence... Bowling Green has won behind success from the starting rotation this season. The Hot Rods have the second-most innings from starters (339.0), sitting behind only the Hudson Valley Renegades (347.1). Bowling Green also has a hefty lead in the walks department, allowing the least amongst SAL teams with 68. The next closest team is the Greenville Drive, with their starters walking 102 this season.

Ticket Punched!... Courtesy of Greensboro's 6-1 win over Greenville on Wednesday night, Bowling Green clinched the South Atlantic League South first-half title and its eighth postseason appearance in nine seasons. The Hot Rods will face the second-half winner of the South Division in the Division Series.

Gainey Goes Again... Tuesday will mark the second start this season in Bowling Green for LHP Garrett Gainey. His first was one of his most dominant outings of the season, going 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit on May 30 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Overall, his month of June has been solid. Gainey has made six appearances this month, posting an 0-1 record with a 1.23 ERA, allowing a run in just one of his outings.







