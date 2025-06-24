Bullpen Tosses 5.0 Scoreless Innings of Relief as 'Clones Start Home Stand with Win

June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In their return to Maimonides Park for the first time since clinching a spot in the postseason last week, the Cyclones downed the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6-2, on Tuesday night. SS Jesus Baez, CF A.J Ewing, C Chris Suero and DH Marco Vargas all finished with multi-hit games. Brooklyn logged four sacrifice flies in the victory. It's Brooklyn's 8th win in the last nine games.

The Brooklyn bullpen was a force to be reckoned with on Tuesday. Five Brooklyn relievers combined on five shutout innings of work. RHPs Hoss Brewer (win), Raimon Gomez (hold), Eduardo Herrera (hold), Brett Banks (hold) and Saul Garcia took the baton from starter RHP Nate Dohm, who spun four innings of two-run ball. 'Clones relievers struck out five, and walked only one.

The Cyclones got the scoring underway right from the jump. With runners on the corners and nobody out, RF Eli Serrano launched a sac fly to left to plate the game's first run. Moments later, Suero laced an RBI single to left field. From there, Suero stole second and Vargas singled, followed by another sac fly - this time, from 2B Boston Baro.

The BlueClaws plated their first run in the second. After a single and walk to start the frame, DH Zach Arnold plated a run on an RBI single to center.

Brooklyn got the run back in the bottom half of the 2nd. With men on 1st and 2nd and one gone, Baez notched an RBI single to push the Brooklyn lead to 4-1.

The BlueClaws cut the deficit to two in the fourth, when Arnold launched a towering solo shot to left.

The teams traded zeroes until the home half of the 7th, when Serrano clubbed another sac fly. Brooklyn got another in the 8th on a sac fly from 1B Ronald Hernandez.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws return to action on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. RHP Will Watson (0-0, 2.03 ERA) is set to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Alex McFarlane (0-7, 7.02 ERA)







