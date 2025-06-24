Game's Lone Run Costs Renegades

Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 1-0 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium, just the fourth time they have been shut out this season.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his stellar season, allowing just one run on three hits across six innings with seven strikeouts. It was his second straight quality start and his sixth overall this season. In the month of June, Rodriguez-Cruz (5-3) has been charged with just two earned runs in 24 frames (0.75 ERA).

In the fifth, Wilmington tallied the only run of the game on a Gavin Dugas solo home run. It was the first long ball of the season allowed by Rodriguez-Cruz in 70 innings. He entered the game as the only pitcher in Major or Minor League Baseball with at least 60.0 innings thrown and 0 home runs allowed.

Tyrone Yulie and Bryce Warrecker each pitched scoreless innings behind Rodriguez-Cruz. Yulie struck out all three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 seventh, while Warrecker navigated around two baserunners in the eighth to hold the score.

That one run held up, as Blue Rocks pitching shut out the Renegades. It marked the fourth time in the last nine games that Hudson Valley has played a 1-0 game, and it is its second 1-0 defeat in its last six contests.

Hudson Valley will look to bounce back on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Ben Hess (4-2, 4.05) gets the start for the Renegades, while Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0, 6.00) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

40-28







