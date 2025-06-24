Grasshoppers Open Homestand with 6-2 Win over the Dash

June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Connor Wietgrefe

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-2, in the opening game of their home series on Tuesday, June 24. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 3-1 in the second half of the season, while the Dash dropped to 2-2. Both teams recorded six hits on the night.

Catcher Omar Alfonzo led the way offensively for Greensboro, going 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Konnor Griffin, Jesus Castillo, Kalae Harrison, and Enmanuel Terrero.

The Dash were paced by outfielder Braden Montgomery, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Wilber Sanchez followed closely behind, finishing 2-for-3 with a double. Jeral Perez and Alex Makarewicz also contributed hits for Winston-Salem.

On the mound, left-handed starter Connor Wietgrefe delivered a strong outing for Greensboro, earning the win and improving to 3-2 on the season. Wietgrefe struck out a career-high seven batters, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and one walk over six innings.

For the Dash, right-handed starter Manuel Veloz took the loss, falling to 0-2. He surrendered four hits, five earned runs, and two walks while striking out two over two innings of work.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Wednesday June 25 at 12:00pm for White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

