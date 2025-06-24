Hub City Holds on for Series-Opening Win against Aberdeen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a late return Sunday from Bowling Green, the Spartanburgers had an early 11:05 a.m. ET first pitch Tuesday against a North Division foe. Hub City (2-2, 33-36) beat the Aberdeen IronBirds (1-3, 25-44) 4-3 to kick off a six-game home series. Rangers No. 2 prospect Malcolm Moore swung well in his return from injury, driving in two runs on two hits.

Hub City starter Leandro Lopez struck out the side to get the contest rolling. The right-hander faced the minimum through the first three innings. In total, Lopez fanned seven and allowed one run on a solo homer.

Juan Rojas started strong on the mound for Aberdeen, too. Despite three walks, Hub City did not have a hit until the fourth. The Spartanburgers stranded a lone runner on base in each of the first four innings.

Lopez battled through a rocky fifth; minor league rehabber TT Bowens led off the inning with an opposite-field home run. With one out, a walk, single and balk put Lopez under pressure, but he escaped the jam with a strikeout and popout to first.

Hub City responded against Rojas in the bottom of the fifth. After singles from Luis Marquez and Keith Jones II, Moore tied the game with his first High-A hit since April 15.

Joey Danielson took over for Lopez in the sixth. Griff O'Ferrall squared a bunt for a single to start the inning. Danielson got two straight outs before Bowens lashed an opposite field double to score O'Ferrall.

With one out in the bottom half, Casey Cook singled to end the day for Rojas. Right-hander Trent Turzenski replaced Rojas; Cook promptly swiped second, then Arturo Disla brought him in with a base hit, which tied the game at 2-2.

Debutant Dalton Pence (W, 1-0) pitched the seventh for the 'Burgers. Despite giving up a leadoff double and a walk, Pence held the IronBirds scoreless thanks to three strikeouts.

The Spartanburgers' bats came through in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. Jones reached scoring position without an out on a walk and throwing error from Turzenski. Anthony Gutierrez drove in Jones and followed up the single with his second stolen bag of the game. Moore then collected his second RBI of his return on a base hit to score Gutierrez.

Six outs remained for the Hub City bullpen, and right-hander Wilian Bormie (S, 4) came to collect. The second batter Bormie faced, Aron Estrada, blasted a solo home run to right, but the Spartanburgers' fireballer bounced back, striking out the side in the eighth and picking up two more Ks in the ninth to secure the save.

The Spartanburgers and IronBirds return to evening action Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. A pair of southpaws are scheduled to pitch; Josh Trentadue (1-1, 1.18 ERA) starts for Hub City and Sebastian Gongora (1-0, 1.98 ERA) toes the rubber for Aberdeen.







