Hot Rods Tie Season-High 16 Runs in Win over Tourists

June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-1, 37-31) used one of their best offensive performances of the season to blow past the Asheville Tourists (3-1, 32-37) on Tuesday, 16-6 at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. Joseph Sullivan was hit by a pitch and Walker Janek singled, putting runners on the corners. Alejandro Nunez doubled, scoring both runners, giving the Tourists a 2-0 lead. Asheville added another run in the bottom of the second on a Drew Vogel solo homer, making it a 3-0 game.

The Hot Rods brought in a run in the top of the third against Tourists starter Jean Pinto. With two outs, Adrian Santana singled and stole second. Emilien Pitre followed with an RBI base hit, scoring Santana, making it a 3-1 game. The Tourists plated another run off Gainey in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Chase Jaworsky, bringing the score to 4-1.

Bowling Green exploded, scoring three runs in top of the fourth against Pinto. Raduelis Martinez pushed in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Jhon Diaz drove in another run with a groundout, and Santana knocked in the final score of the inning with a base hit, tying the game at 4-4.

The Hot Rods kept up the moment, driving in four more runs in the top of the fifth against Tourists reliver Cody Tucker. An error and RBI hits from Ryan Spikes and Carlos Colmenarez gave the Hot Rods the lead, 8-4. Ashville added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Santana error, bringing the score to 8-5.

Between the sixth and seventh innings, Bowling Green scored eight more runs. Spikes, Colmenarez, Martinez, Santana, and Pitre all had run-scoring plays to boost the Hot Rods lead to 16-5. Asheville brought in their final run in the bottom of the seventh on an Oliver Carrillo RBI base hit, bringing the score to a final, 16-6.

Jonalbert Rumbol (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out one. Nick Swinney (2-3) was given the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-5, 4.84) against Asheville RHP Yeriel Santos (0-6, 8.74).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.