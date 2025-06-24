Travis Sykora Locks Down a 1-0 Victory for Wilmington over Hudson Valley

June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (31-38) knocked off the Hudson Valley Renegades (40-28) by a final score of 1-0 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium in the first of a six game series between the two teams.

Tuesday's game was MiLB's Game of the Day, largely due to the pitching matchup featuring Nationals top prospect and MLB's no.55 ranked prospect Travis Sykora facing off against Yankees no.6 prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.

The matchup lived up to the billing, as both starters dominated through the game's first four innings that saw only three hits recorded between both teams. Sykora carried his shutout into the fifth, where he had a streak of nine consecutive batters before allowing a walk with two outs. The free pass didn't faze the righty and he induced a fly out to center field, ending the top half of the frame.

Wilmington finally broke through in their half of the inning when Gavin Dugas led off the inning with a homer over the left field fence into the home bullpen. The home run was the LSU product's fourth of the season.

"He (Rodriguez-Cruz) has got great stuff, lot of respect for him as a pitcher. I was just fortunate enough to get a good pitch to hit with two strikes." Dugas said.

Hudson Valley looked to respond in the sixth inning as Tomas Frick led off the inning with a double to left field. Sykora handled the trouble with east, striking out two batters and getting a 6-3 putout to leave a goose egg on the board. The sixth would be Sykora's final inning of work, his final line reading eight strikeouts, two walks, two hits and most importantly, no runs allowed.

"Honestly, my stuff was not as good as it usually is. Command, feel, shape and velocity was down but as the game went on I feel like everything got better. I just had to battle." Sykora said.

Austin Amaral picked up where Sykora left off, pitching two scoreless innings where he struck out three batters while allowing just two hits and lowering his season ERA to 1.48.

The 'Rocks had a chance to tack on a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on second and third with two outs, Branden Boissiere worked a full count before grounding into a 3-1 putout.

Miguel Gomez came out for the save opportunity in the ninth and did just that, recording a 1-2-3 inning that gave Wilmington the 1-0 victory.

Sykora was credited with the win, his third of the season while Gomez earned his second save. The two teams will be back at it on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.