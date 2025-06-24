Drive Drop Opener on Emperors' Walk-Off 2-1

ROME, GA. - Titus Dumitru's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Rome Emperors to a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium, spoiling a late comeback effort by the visitors in the series opener.

Greenville (34-36) tied the game in the eighth inning on a wild pitch, but Rome (31-38) responded immediately in the ninth. Patrick Clohisy led off with a bunt single against reliever Danny Kirwin, stole second base - his 39th swipe of the season - and trotted home when Dumitru lined a single into right-center to seal the win in front of 682 fans.

Kirwin (4-4) took the loss for the Drive after allowing three hits over two innings. Rome's William Silva (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless top of the ninth, working around a two-out single and walk.

The Drive struggled offensively throughout the evening, collecting just three hits and going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Their only run came in the eighth when a wild pitch by Isaac Gallegos allowed Justin Riemer to score from third, tying the game 1-1.

Riemer had walked to open the inning and advanced to third on a single by Nelly Taylor, who also stole second base. After a walk to Johanfran Garcia, Gallegos' errant delivery brought home Riemer. The Drive left two stranded after Nazzan Zanetello grounded out to end the threat.

John Holobetz started for Greenville and was sharp through five innings, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The lone blemish came in the fifth when Mason Guerra doubled and scored on an RBI single by Ambioris Tavarez.

Herick Hernandez matched him on the Rome side, tossing six scoreless innings with just one hit and three walks allowed. He struck out three before giving way to the bullpen, which combined to surrender just one run across the final three frames.

Clohisy paced the Emperors with a 2-for-4 night, including a double and the decisive bunt single. Guerra added a double and run scored, while Dumitru's two hits included the game-winning RBI - his 36th of the season.

The Drive had multiple chances early but failed to convert. They left two runners aboard in both the second and seventh innings and grounded into a double play in the first. Taylor, Anderson, and Encarnacion recorded Greenville's only hits.

The loss drops the Drive to 0-1 in the six-game set and marks their third straight loss. Game two is scheduled for Wednesday night in Rome.







