Bats Wake up for 'Burgers to Finish Week in Bowling Green

June 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After dominant pitching for seven innings, the Spartanburgers (1-2, 32-36) offense came alive in the final two innings to take Sunday's series finale 8-2 against the Hot Rods (2-1, 36-31).

Jose Gonzalez provided Hub City an excellent chance to salvage the final game of the series. Hub City's starter shut out Bowling Green for six innings, only allowing three hits. The Spartanburgers hitters logged 13 hits, six coming in the final two innings.

Hub City could not capitalize on base hits in each of the first two innings against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. It only took one hit in the third to give the Spartanburgers the lead. Quincy Scott unloaded on his third home run of the season to start the inning.

Gonzalez set down the first 10 batters he faced, carrying a one-run lead into the fourth. With one out in the fourth, Emilien Pitre singled. Noah Myers followed it up with a second single, but Yeison Morrobel threw out Pitre at third from right field. A strikeout ended the threat.

Johnson set down the final six Hub City batters he faced, finishing with six innings of one-run ball. Bowling Green got one runner on in both the fifth and sixth but could not score against Gonzalez.

After Hub City went down in order in the seventh, Adonis Villavicencio (W, 2-0) replaced Gonzalez in the bottom half. With two on and two out, Blake Robertson doubled home both runners and gave Bowling Green its first lead of the day. Hub City catcher Cal Stark was ejected following the play.

Down by one in the eighth, Luis Marquez led off with a double against new pitcher Adam Boucher (L, 2-1). After two Spartanburgers were retired, Gleider Figuereo walked. Anthony Gutierrez then doubled both runners home. Casey Cook then drove in Gutierrez with a bloop single to right.

Eric Loomis provided a shutdown eighth inning. On a walk, double and hit by pitch, the Spartanburgers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and Dylan Dreiling promptly blasted a grand slam to put the game out of reach. Joey Danielson set down all three batters in the bottom of the ninth to seal a second win of the week for Hub City.

The Spartanburgers return home for a six-game series against the Baltimore Orioles High-A affiliate, the Aberdeen IronBirds. Hub City won two of three games at Aberdeen to kick off the season in April. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. ET for Youth Camp Day.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.