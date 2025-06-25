Gill Hill Hurls 7.0 Sparkling Innings, Hot Rods Down Tourists 4-3

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Gary Gill Hill spun 7.0 phenomenal innings, while Blake Robertson clobbered his fourth homer of the year, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-1, 38-31) to a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists (3-2, 32-38) on Wednesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Tourists plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Gill Hill. Joseph Sullivan led off with a double and scored on a single from Lucas Spence, giving the Tourists a 1-0 lead. Drew Vogel added onto the Tourists advantage in the bottom of the second, blasting a solo homer to left, making it a 2-0 game.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the third inning against Asheville starter Yeriel Santos. Robertson led off the inning with a solo homer to right, cutting into the Asheville lead, 2-1.

The Hot Rods took the lead for the first time, driving in three runs in the top of the fifth with Santos still on the mound. Adrian Santana walked and Emilien Pitre singled. Mac Horvath roped a base hit to left, scoring Santana, tying the game at 2-2. Noah Myers walked to load the bases, and Ryan Spikes drove in Pitre and Horvath with a base hit, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 4-2.

Asheville plated the last run of the night in the eighth inning against Bowling Green reliever Alexander Alberto. With two outs, Lucas spence worked a walk, and Will Bush pushed him home with a double, making it a 4-3 score. Adam Boucher entered for the ninth, tossing a perfect inning, closing out a 4-3 win for Bowling Green.

Gill Hill (3-5) picked up the win, hurling 7.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven. Santos (0-7) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits over 5.0 frames, walking four and striking out four. Boucher (3) earned the save, pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 2.85) against Asheville RHP Andrew Taylor (1-0, 2.35).

