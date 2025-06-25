Hernandez's Gem, Backed by Dumitru's Walk-Off, Secures Game One Win

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors celebrate Titus Dumitru's (right) walk-off hit

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors celebrate Titus Dumitru's (right) walk-off hit(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Ten starts had come and gone since Herick Hernandez's last scoreless outing on April 15th, but Tuesday's six-inning, one-hit masterclass against the Greenville Drive added to what has been his best month on the mound this season.

Herick labored through some deep counts early in the game, walking one in the first and another in the second before settling in and retiring a baker's dozen in a row across the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. His final line read: 6.0 innings, one hit, three walks and three strikeouts with no runs allowed.

After owning an ERA over five in each of the first two months of the season across nine starts, Herick sports a 3.52 ERA over his last four starts in June. Opponents are hitting .197 against the left-hander over that span.

Game one's subplot was the High-A debut of Mason Guerra (guh-wear-uh), Atlanta's 14th round selection out of Oregon State in 2024 who was elevated prior to this series. Guerra made his presence known in the bottom of the fifth, striping a leadoff double down the left field line. The man behind him, Ambioris Tavarez singled through the middle to bring him around three pitches later. Up until that point in the game, Greenville's starter, John Holobetz, had allowed just one hit and struck out five.

With the game tied at one apiece entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Patrick Clohisy and Titus Dumitru put on a run-manufacturing clinic. On the first pitch Clohisy saw from right-hander Danny Kirwin, he laid down a beautiful push bunt that third baseman Antonio Anderson had to pocket. The South Atlantic League's stolen base leader then added his 39th of the season, putting him in scoring position for Dumitru, whose single through the right side of the infield earned him a couple of Powerade baths postgame.

Game two starter Jacob Kroeger (0-1, 2.79 ERA) goes opposite that of Kennesaw State product Blake Aita (0-1, 2.08 ERA) on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:00PM ET.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.