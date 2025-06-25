The Best Parts of the Red, White & Blue

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







We're halfway through our 20th anniversary season and there's no reason to stop the fun! In fact, we're ramping it up for this next homestand. It's only 3 days, but we're bringing the fun to the party along with a few unique opportunities that you're going to love!

We told you at the beginning of the season that we'd hit 6 million fans through the gates of Fluor Field this year, and, we're almost there! Throughout this upcoming 3-day homestand, we'll be randomly selecting fans to take part in small competitions during the games to qualify for the chance to be named the Greenville Drive's Honorary 6 Millionth Fan !

Contestants will be chosen, in the 6th inning of each of the below games to receive tickets to the July 8th game where we'll crown someone the Honorary 6 Millionth Fan. The last opportunity to be included in the fun comes on Tuesday, July 8, and you won't want to miss out! Are you going to be the Drive's honorary 6 millionth fan?







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.