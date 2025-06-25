Aita Topples Emperors While Drive Hitters Explode Late for 6-2 Win

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







ROME, GA. - A five-run ninth inning broke open a pitchers' duel as the Greenville Drive pulled away from the Rome Emperors for a 6-2 victory Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium. The win evened the six-game series at a game apiece and pushed Greenville to 35-36 on the season, while Rome fell to 31-39.

Right-hander Blake Aita led the way on the mound for Greenville, tossing six scoreless innings of one-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked two to earn his first win of the season and lower his ERA to 1.42.

Greenville led just 1-0 entering the ninth, but exploded for five runs against Rome reliever Logan Samuels, who allowed five hits and a walk while recording just two outs.

Red Sox No. 20 Prospect Nelly Taylor sparked the late rally with a one-out single and his third stolen base of the game. Antonio Anderson followed with a double that scored Taylor to make it 2-0, and after a walk to Yophery Rodriguez and a single by Freili Encarnacion, Will Turner delivered a two-run single to stretch the lead to 4-0. A misplay at first base allowed Turner to reach second, and Franklin Arias capped the inning with a two-run single to right to make it 6-0.

Turner finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Arias drove in two as well, and Taylor scored twice and swiped three bags, giving him 21 on the season. Greenville finished 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

The Emperors got both of their runs in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Erik Rivera, who had recorded the first two outs of the inning before surrendering three hits and a walk. Justin Janas drove in the first Rome run with a single, and Mac Guscette added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to four. Isaac Stebens entered and induced a flyout to end the game and seal Greenville's win.

Rome starter Jacob Kroeger was sharp in a no-decision, allowing just one run on one hit over six innings with five strikeouts and three walks. That lone run came in the first inning, when Taylor walked, stole second, and scored on a two-out single by Nazzan Zanetello.

Despite the early tally, Greenville was held scoreless from the second through the eighth innings by Kroeger and Jacob Gomez, who worked two hitless frames in relief.

Defensively, Greenville turned two double plays and committed just one error, while Arias' ninth-inning single gave him two RBIs on the night and raised his batting average to .295.

The Drive evened the series before the two teams continue Thursday night in Rome, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.